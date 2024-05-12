Spokane Indians offense held down by Hillsboro, Hops win third straight 6-1

May 11—From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Jack Hurley went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, and the Hillsboro Hops handled the Spokane Indians 6-1 in a Northwest League game at Ron Tonkin Field on Saturday.

Spokane, which has lost four of five in the series, including three straight, was held to two hits by four Hillsboro pitchers. Hops starter Ricardo Yan struck out six over 5 1/3 innings.

Hillsboro (15-16) opened the scoring in the third inning. Jack Hurley led off with a double, moved up on a groundout and scored on Neyfy Castillo's sacrifice fly.

Three consecutive Hops singles loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth. Jean Walters delivered an RBI single, then Juan Corniel walked to force in a run. A third run scored on Hurley's sac fly to make it 4-0.

The Indians (16-11) got on the board in the sixth. With one down, Braiden Ward was hit by a pitch and went to second after Cole Carrigg walked. Dyan Jorge was hit to load the bases, then a passed ball allowed Ward to hustle home.

Hurley added to the lead in the seventh with a solo home run, his third of the season, and the Hops pushed a run across in the eighth, both off reliever Tyler Ahearn.

Indians starter Blake Adams went four innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, with one walk and one strikeout. He threw 76 pitches, 55 for strikes.

The series ends Sunday at 1:05 p.m.