Spokane Indians offense fizzles after rain delay in 7-2 loss to Eugene

Jun. 18—Just a couple of weeks ago, the Spokane Indians seven-game series against Eugene at Avista Stadium this week looked like it might decide the Northwest League first half title. But the Indians recent 9-2 stretch, during which they clinched first place and a playoff spot, rendered that moot — at least the first four games of the series remaining in the first half.

Instead, after a lengthy rain delay the two teams met on Tuesday to play out the string. But the Indians offense struggled mightily and the bullpen had trouble throwing strikes.

Tanner O'Tremba hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning and the Emeralds beat Indians 7-2. The Indians didn't have a batter reach base after the third inning and three Spokane relievers combined to throw six walks in the final three innings.

Eugene (32-30) rallied in the eighth off reliever Davison Palermo (2-2). Zach Morgan walked to put two on with one out, then O'Tremba launched a 1-0 fastball over the high wall in left field for a three-run lead. The Ems added two more in the ninth, one of which came on a bases loaded walk by Braden Carmichael.

Spokane (36-25) went down in order in the eighth and ninth.

It started well enough for the home team.

Jack Blomgren led off the bottom of the first with a walk and stole second base. With one down, Kyle Karros singled to left and Blomgren scored to make it 1-0. The Indians added a run in the third on a solo homer by Jose Cordova, his first of the season.

It stayed that way until the fifth, when Eugene's Thomas Gavello hit his second homer of the season, a solo shot to right. The Emeralds tied it in the sixth when Diego Velasquez stole third and scored on an overthrow by catcher Bryant Betancourt.

Indians starter Victor Juarez turned in a workmanlike six innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, on eight hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

The teams meet in a doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 4:05 p.m.