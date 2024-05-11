Spokane Indians lose second straight in walk-off fashion to Hillsboro 3-2

May 10—From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Scoring has been at a premium this week for the Spokane Indians in Hillsboro.

Friday's game was no different, and for the second game in a row the home team walked off the visitors.

Jean Walters ripped an RBI double into the right-field corner in the 10th inning and the Hops edged the Indians 3-2 in a Northwest League game at Ron Tonkin Field.

The Indians scored in the top of the 10th on a safety squeeze, with Jose Cordova bunting safely to score Parker Kelly from third. It was Cordova's first RBI of the season in just his sixth game .

Hillsboro tied the game in the bottom half on Kelly's fielding error at first base, the Indians' third of the game, before Walters played hero the second consecutive game for the Hops (14-16).

Spokane starter Sean Sullivan continued his terrific start to the 2024 season.

The 21-year-old lefty, the 46th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Wake Forest, didn't post gaudy strikeout totals but did everything else right.

He went a career-high seven innings and allowed three hits and one unearned run, striking out two and walking one. He threw 90 pitches, 62 for strikes.

Sullivan was just about matched pitch for pitch by Hillsboro starter Avery Short. He went seven innings and allowed one earned run on seven hits, with five strikeouts and no walks.

It started off well enough for the Indians (16-10), who were the beneficiaries of Cole Carrigg's solo homer on the fourth pitch of the game.

The one-run lead lasted until the bottom of fourth.

With two down, the Hops' Neyfy Castillo doubled down the left-field line and later scored on second base Braiden Ward's throwing error.

The series continues Saturday at 4:05 p.m.