Spokane Indians cancel games against Tri-City due to poor air quality in region

Aug. 20—Due to poor air quality conditions in the region resulting from the fires in Eastern Washington, the Spokane Indians cancelled their games against the Tri-City Dust Devils at Avista Stadium on Sunday.

The Indians won three out of four games in the shortened series.

"Our thoughts continue to be with those affected by fires in the region," a team statement said.

Since this is the last time the two teams play this season, the games will not be made up. Fans who had tickets to Saturday or Sunday's game can exchange those for any other 2023 home game based upon availability.

The Indians have one homestand remaining, Aug. 29-Sept. 3 against Everett. Spokane is 4 1/2 games out of a second-half playoff spot in the High-A Northwest League with 18 games left in the season.