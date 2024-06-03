Spokane Chiefs forward Berkly Catton named to 2023-24 CHL all-star second team

Jun. 2—Spokane Chiefs forward Berkly Catton was named to the Canadian Hockey League's all-star second team for the 2023-24 season, the league announced on Sunday.

Catton scored 54 goals with 62 assists for 116 total points (1.71 points per game), leading all draft-eligible skaters in the CHL during the 2023-24 campaign. The Saskatoon native joins Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane and Connor Bedard as the only former CHL skaters to put up 50 or more goals and 115 or more points in their draft season this century.

Catton is expected to be a high draft pick in this year's NHL draft, to be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28.