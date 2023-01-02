Spoiler: Rams can eliminate Seahawks with win in Week 18

It’s been clear for weeks that the Los Angeles Rams aren’t going to the playoffs this season. They were officially eliminated from contention with their loss to the Packers in Week 15, but it’s been a foregone conclusion for a while.

With just one game left in their season, the Rams still have something to play for besides their pride. They can play spoiler against none other than the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are still in the race for the final playoff spot in the NFC and the Rams have one last chance to ruin their fun. In order for Seattle to make the postseason, it will need to beat the Rams and the Packers will need to lose to the Lions.

A 6-11 record does look better than 5-12 for the Rams, and the cherry on top would be eliminating their division rivals from playoff contention.

The NFL hasn’t announced when the Rams-Seahawks game will be played, but it’ll either be on Saturday or Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Two years ago, Jamal Adams trolled the Rams after their playoff loss to the Packers by joking that he’ll see them in Cabo – after Jalen Ramsey and Los Angeles helped send the Seahawks there – so the Rams would love to end Seattle’s season early.

