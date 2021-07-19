Spoiler alert: Almirola’s elation in Victory Lane
Drop in on Aric Almirola's Victory Lane interview as the driver of the No. 10 reflects on the 2021 season and his upcoming trip to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Drop in on Aric Almirola's Victory Lane interview as the driver of the No. 10 reflects on the 2021 season and his upcoming trip to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Collin Morikawa collected the biggest winner's check of his young career Sunday at Royal St. George's.
It pays to play well in major championships.
After closing with a 65, Brooks Koepka never cracked a smile during his post-round news conferences at the 149th British Open.
With darkness closing in, Aric Almirola sprung to life late Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and pulled off the surprise victory, the first one of the year for Stewart-Haas Racing. “There is no doubt we have struggled,” Almirola said. The race was delayed nearly two hours by rain and NASCAR called it early due to darkness, leaving it eight laps shy of its scheduled conclusion.
LeBron James made an appearance during Game 5 of the NBA Finals and drew the attention of many throughout the game.
Runner-up Jordan Spieth was left to contemplate what might have been after a "couple of really dumb mistakes" thwarted his chances of a second British Open title.
The LPGA mom squad is about to get bigger.
"It was a big-time play. It was the winning play of the game."
The traditionalists will undoubtedly be horrified at the notion, but Pete Cowen believes it is now time for The Open to move to a two-tee start to counter the “unfairness” of the current draw system. Cowen is coach to the likes of Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, and his word has sway. The former European Tour pro has yet again watched a section of the field be put at a disadvantage because of the weather and he feels that the R&A should now act and at least try to ma
The red flag was displayed early in Sunday’s 301-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after a burst of rain led to multiple cars spinning out, including the No. 18 of race-leader Kyle Busch. RELATED: NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell explains process used on caution Busch, the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 polesitter, was leading […]
Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann, and other potential gems for Seattle.
Aric Almirola, who entered Sunday winless and 27th in points, now has a seat at the NASCAR Cup Series playoff table after his victory at New Hampshire.
Holiday created, assisted, or scored 67 points in Game 5.
What will the 2021 preseason AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings.
Donald Trump's businesses face blowback from the controversy and conflict he stirred during his term in the White House.
Shaquell Moore scored the fastest goal in national team history as the United States captured Group B at the CONCACAF Gold Cup by holding on to beat Canada 1-0 on Sunday.
The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft protection lists have officially been revealed, and the new Seattle Kraken franchise is going to have plenty of good players to select.
A fan threw a ball from the left field stands at Yankee Stadium that hit Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo in the sixth inning of Saturday night's Yankees win.
Power won with par after six playoff holes.
Now this was Bucco Bizarro at its best. The Pittsburgh Pirates swiped three runs Sunday when Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker mistakenly batted a fair ball into foul territory, prompting a wild argument in which New York manager Luis Rojas was ejected. With the bases loaded and one out in the first inning, Kevin Newman hit a dribbler down the third base line.