Spoelstra says Rozier remains ‘day-to-day’; Heat’s Robinson available for Game 1 vs. Celtics

BOSTON — Amid the expectation that Terry Rozier is out at least for the first two games of this best-of-seven opening round series against the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said ahead of Sunday’s Game 1 at TD Garden that he is not looking that far ahead.

Sunday was the fifth consecutive game missed by the streak-scoring guard, with the Heat continuing to list the ailment as neck spasms.

“The diagnosis is the same,” Spoelstra said before Sunday’s game. “So we’ll continue to treat him. He’s day-to-day. I’ll give you an update when we get an update.”

Rozer rode the stationary bike pregame in the hallway outside of the Heat locker room.

The Heat also upgraded guard Duncan Robinson before the game from questionable to available, as he continues to deal with a back issue listed as left facet syndrome.

Robinson had missed four consecutive games and nine of 14 before returning to play 12:19 off the bench in Friday night’s play-in victory over the Chicago Bulls at Kaseya Center.

“The 12 minutes was what was needed the other night,” Spoelstra said, noting there is not a minutes restriction. “We’ll see what happens.”

As they did in Friday night’s victory in the absences of Jimmy Butler and Rozier, the Heat opened Sunday with a lineup of Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin.

Coaching matchup

To some, the Heat got the better of last year’s 4-3 Eastern Conference finals victory over the Celtics because of the coaching experience of Spoelstra over Joe Mazzulla, who was in his first season.

Spoelstra said Sunday it is a matchup that transcends coaching.

“It’s really not going to be about us,” he said. “He’s a very good coach and they’ve had a very productive season this year. They’ve improved all across the board. You have to respect what they’ve done. Their record is what their record was and their point differential and all the records that they were breaking during the regular season, you have to respect that.

“But you also can’t be fearful of that. You have to get into the competition. The way we view it is no matter who you’re going to play, when you’re going to play, it’s going to be tough in the playoffs. That’s the first battle, wrap your mind around that. And then embrace the joy of competing against an opponent that’s going to present a lot of different challenges.”

New look

Among the changes in the matchup on the Heat side of the ledger since last year’s Eastern Conference finals are the dual emergences of 2022 first-round pick Jovic and 2023 first-round pick Jaquez.

Of the Heat adding the 6 foot 10 size of Jovic to the mix, Mazzulla said pregame, “It’s all about just handling physicality and just fighting for spacing and looking to execute.”

Of Jaquez’s rookie emergence, Mazzulla said, “He has that innate ability to just affect the game in different ways, whether that’s in transition, rebounding, hustle plays. And then he’s been handling the pick-and-roll, and those decisions have been an important factor for their team.”