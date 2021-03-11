After splitting two games, Wisconsin, Penn State meet again

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Point guard D'Mitrik Trice has something to prove on Thursday.

Trice's sixth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers (16-11) are set to play the 11th-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions (11-13) on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Penn State advanced with a 72-66 win over Nebraska on Wednesday night. Wisconsin had a first-round bye.

The Badgers and Lions split two matchups this year, and Trice -- Wisconsin's leading scorer -- didn't play up to his standard in either contest.

On Jan. 30, host Penn State beat Wisconsin 81-71, scoring 50 points in the second half. Trice was held to six points in that game.

Three days later, host Wisconsin returned the favor, winning 72-56. This time, Wisconsin had the better second half, putting together a 19-4 run.

But, despite the win, Trice was held down even more, going scoreless on five shots. For the two games, Trice went 2-for-14 from the floor, including 0-for-7 on 3-pointers.

For the season, the fifth-year senior is averaging 13.7, and he has earned praise from Badgers coach Greg Gard, especially after earning third-team All-Big Ten honors.

Indeed, he is the only Wisconsin player to make any of the top three teams this year.

"Every year, parts of his game improve," Gard said. "I'm really proud of him (making third-team Big Ten). He's put a lot of work in, and he has had people around him who have helped him through his journey."

Trice, a 6-footer, also leads Wisconsin in assists (3.9). Micah Potter is second on the Badgers in scoring (12.9) and first in rebounds (5.9).

The Badgers ended the regular season in a slump, losing three straight games, all to ranked teams. Trice was held to a combined 18 points in Wisconsin's two most recent games.

His last big game was on Feb. 27, when he scored a game-high 29 points in a 74-69 loss to Illinois.

But even with some struggles for Trice and the Badgers, Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry knows the brand of basketball Wisconsin is capable of playing.

"I have the ultimate respect for Wisconsin," Ferry said. "I respect the way they do things and the way they play. They are difficult to beat."

Penn State, which has won three straight games, can be hard to play, too. The Lions rallied from a 15-point, first-half deficit on Wednesday, outscoring Nebraska 23-9 from the foul line.

The Lions shot poorly -- 35.6 percent from the floor and 7-for-27 on 3-pointers (25.9 percent). But Penn State had a 43-27 rebounding advantage, including 14-7 on the offensive boards.

John Harrar, a burly 6-9, 240-pounder who had a game-high 14 rebounds on Wednesday, will be a challenge for Wisconsin.

Two other Lions to watch are Jamari Wheeler and Myreon Jones. Wheeler is a two-time member of the Big Ten's All-Defense team, and he had 19 points on Wednesday. Jones is Penn State's leading scorer this season (15.5 points per game).

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Williams helps Minnesota knock off Northwestern 51-46

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Tre Williams scored 14 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. 11 and Minnesota snapped a seven-game skid with a 51-46 win over Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday. The Golden Gophers advance to take on fifth-seeded and No. 9 ranked Ohio State on Thursday. Minnesota pulled out the win despite shooting a paltry 37% (18 for 49) while making just 10 of 24 (42%) from the foul line.

  • Notre Dame Slides Past Penn State In Rivals Recruiting Rankings

    Notre Dame and Penn State have been jockeying for position in the Rivals team recruiting rankings in the 2022 class, trading spots inside the top 10 for the past few weeks after either team lands a new commitment. With the commitment of Ponchatoula (La.) High wide receiver Amorion Walker on Wednesday morning, the Irish moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Rivals rankings, swapping spots with the Nittany Lions. Notre Dame is just a minuscule 13 points ahead of Penn State, so the swapping of spots may continue.

  • NU's season ends in second-half collapse vs. Penn State

    Nebraska saw a 15-point lead erased in a 72-66 loss to Penn State in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

  • One year later, the magic of March Madness re-emerges

    For one night, Damian Chong Qui and Mount St. Mary’s reminded everybody what March Madness is all about.

  • Why did LSU allow Les Miles to carry on? 'We're protecting our brand'

    One quote sums up how LSU allowed Les Miles to carry on: "Were protecting our brand, we're protecting our head coach."

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC world in disbelief after Petr Yan's blatantly illegal knee gives title to Aljamain Sterling via DQ

    No one wants to win a belt this way.

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 7 QBs available in free agency (and 5 others who could be traded)

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.

  • No. 6 Baylor women end regular season 96-73 over No. 17 WVU

    Queen Egbo had a career-high 26 points along with 10 rebounds, DiJonai Carrington also had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 6 Baylor beat No. 17 West Virginia 96-73 on Monday night in the Big 12's final regular season game. NaLyssa Smith had 13 points for the Lady Bears (22-2, 17-1 Big 12), who had already wrapped up their 11th consecutive regular season conference title. Kirsten Deans had 22 points to lead West Virginia (19-5, 13-5) before fouling out of the game, while Esmery Martinez had 13 points.

  • Blake Griffin signs with Nets after clearing waivers

    The Nets announced the six-time All-Star's signing after his buyout from the Pistons.

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • 2021 All-Star Game, the future of the dunk contest, Blake to Brooklyn

    Chris Haynes is joined by Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill to recap Sunday night's NBA All-Star festivities.

  • Dak secures the bag, Hurts looks to start and more

    Scott Pianowski and Evan Silva from Establish the Run break down the latest news and their favorite strategy tips in this episode Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • LaMarcus Aldridge and Spurs mutually agree to part ways, says Gregg Popovich

    LaMarcus Aldridge has played his last game as a Spur.

  • Meyers Leonard to stay away from Heat amid investigation into slur

    Center Meyers Leonard will stay away from the Miami Heat indefinitely as the team and the NBA investigate his use of an anti-Semitic slur during a video-game livestream on Tuesday. Leonard issued a public apology as the Heat and the NBA both condemned his earlier comments. Video clips circulated on social media showed Leonard uttering an offensive term while streaming a game of Call of Duty on Twitch.

  • Jusuf Nurkic is liking LaMarcus Aldridge trade speculation on social media

    Dare to dream. But, it doesn't seem too farfetched.

  • NBA: No international games next season but full arenas in the plan, says Silver

    With last year's season held in a quarantine bubble in Orlando and the current campaign being played in mostly empty arenas, Silver said the resumption of international games will be on hold until at least the 2022-23 season. "First of all, no plans yet to travel for next season," said Silver, talking ahead of Sunday's All-Star Game in Atlanta.