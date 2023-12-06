Split national championship for FSU football? At least one AP voter open to it | Toppmeyer

I exited the press box in the wee hours of the morning on Labor Day thinking Florida State could win the national championship.

The Seminoles had just defeated LSU convincingly in the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando, while showcasing ample offensive firepower. In the second half, their defense bottled up LSU – a performance that became more impressive after we learned just how special Jayden Daniels and his wide receivers are.

Scott Rabalais, the Baton Rouge Advocate’s longtime sports columnist, sat a few spots down from me in the press box that night. His assessment paralleled mine.

“They looked like they had everything you want a team to have,” Rabalais told me this week. “They had all the pieces that you could see in a national champion.”

FSU lost one of those key pieces when star quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury in Week 11. The Seminoles (13-0) kept winning, but the College Playoff Football selection committee pulled the rug out from under them, then wrapped them in the rug, carried it out the back door and tossed it into a dumpster.

By rejecting FSU, the committee created a spot for Alabama, the SEC's one-loss conference champion, at No. 4.

The playoff’s omission of an undefeated ACC champion that went 11-0 against Power Five competition, including 2-0 against SEC teams, doesn’t sit well with me. Doesn’t sit well with Rabalais, either.

Unlike me, though, Rabalais has the power to vote his conscience.

Rabalais is among the AP poll's 62 voters. I’ve previously voted in the poll but don’t have a ballot this season.

The AP, since 1936, crowns a national champion. It awards its own trophy. Although AP voters selected the CFP’s champion as the AP champion in each year of the playoff era, no rules require AP voters to anoint the same team as the CFP.

In other words, a split national championship remains possible – albeit a far-fetched outcome in this era.

If FSU beats No. 6 Georgia (12-1) in the Orange Bowl and the playoff produces a one-loss champion, Rabalais says he would “strongly consider” voting FSU No. 1.

And he doesn’t think he’d be alone in doing so.

The committee “made a grave mistake in not including” the Seminoles, Rabalais said.

Why Florida State could earn AP national championship votes

Rabalais is under no illusions that FSU will win the AP championship, regardless of the Orange Bowl outcome. Of the four voters I spoke with, Rabalais is the only one who envisioned a postseason outcome after which he might be tempted to vote FSU No. 1 on his final ballot.

Rabalais figures that, at most, maybe a dozen voters would consider voting the Seminoles No. 1 if they beat Georgia to finish undefeated and the playoff produces a one-loss champion.

That’s simply not enough support.

“It wouldn’t be just me,” Rabalais said, “but it wouldn’t be enough to carry the day.”

Rabalais certainly isn’t the only voter who believes the Seminoles’ playoff omission is unjust.

“I don’t know how you leave them out,” said Emily Adams, a first-year voter from the Greenville (South Carolina) News. Adams listed FSU at No. 4 on her latest ballot. “I think you have to make the tough call between Alabama and Texas, and obviously they didn’t do that.”

The AP’s latest Top 25, released Sunday, ranks FSU at No. 4, ahead of No. 5 Alabama and behind No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas.

Thirty-two voters, including Rabalais, slotted FSU at No. 3. No one ranked the ’Noles higher than third. They were ranked as low as No. 7 on four ballots. All but 20 voters had FSU ranked inside the top four.

Stefan Krajisnik of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger ranked the Seminoles No. 1 earlier this season. He has them No. 7 this week. Travis’ injury “makes this Florida State a little different than the version of that team early in the season,” he said.

If FSU beats Georgia, he’ll reconsider.

“I would be pretty hard-pressed to put them higher than No. 3 (on the final ballot),” said Krajisnik, a first-year voter. “I think who wins the national title and who comes in second will probably be the No. 1 and 2, barring some surprising showings on the field.”

Voters I spoke with shared that consensus: FSU climbing to No. 3 in the final poll would become realistic if it beats Georgia. Considering a scenario in which the Seminoles finish higher than that requires mind bending.

“I don’t really see any scenario where (a split championship) would be possible,” said Toledo Blade columnist David Briggs, a ninth-year voter who ranked FSU No. 3 this week.

“Certainly, it’s a fascinating hypothetical, and if I’m Florida State, I’m absolutely banging the drum. You can’t blame them for that. I just don’t see how that would make much sense. As much as I think Florida State got shafted, I don’t think I could go that far.”

Should FSU football pull a UCF and just claim the title?

If FSU finishes 14-0, it would position itself to become the first team since 2017 UCF to receive a first-place vote in the final AP poll after missing the playoff.

UCF received four first-place votes and finished ranked No. 6 after beating Auburn in the Peach Bowl to go 13-0. One-loss Alabama won the national championship that season, after placing second in the SEC West.

“We don’t have a problem with voters thinking a little outside the box,” said Ralph Russo, the AP’s national college football writer, who oversees the poll. “We’re not going to push back on outliers.”

Before the Bowl Championship Series, the AP and coaches polls were the means of determining the national champion. Even after the BCS arrived, AP voters showed a mind of their own.

The 2003 season is the last to produce two national champions. LSU won the BCS championship. The AP designated Southern Cal as champs. Both finished undefeated.

The split-champion idea hasn't gained traction during the playoff era, but an undefeated Power Five champion also had never been barred from the CFP.

Only once, in 2014, did the playoff committee and AP disagree on the top four teams entering the postseason. The AP ranked Baylor No. 4 after conference championship games. The CFP bypassed the one-loss Bears and instead chose Ohio State at No. 4. The Big 12 did not have a conference championship game, and the committee favored the Big Ten’s one-loss champion.

The postseason cleared up the drama. Baylor lost its bowl game. Cardale Jones, who had been OSU’s third-string quarterback before injuries elevated him into the starting role, led the Buckeyes to an undisputed national championship.

This is Rabalais’ 14th season voting for the AP. Throughout the BCS and CFP eras, he’s never voted a team No. 1 on his final ballot that did not win either the BCS or CFP.

When I spoke with Rabalais, I noticed he used the term “CFP champion” rather than “national champion.” That’s the phrasing of a veteran AP voter who remembers the days of twin champions and respects AP voters' freedom of choice.

He’s serious about keeping his mind open to FSU.

“If they go 14-0 and beat Georgia … I think they deserve consideration, if the CFP champion is a one-loss team,” Rabalais said.

I only wish I had a ballot.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

