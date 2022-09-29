Split Jimmy Garoppolo-Trey Lance support 'must stop,' Steve Young says

Young believes fans' split Jimmy G-Lance support 'must stop' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the 49ers drafted Trey Lance No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft still while having Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster, it invited a quarterback controversy.

As a result, it created a division within the fanbase as some were on Team Garoppolo since the veteran quarterback had led San Francisco to Super Bowl LIV and the 2022 NFC Championship Game.

Nonetheless, others within the 49ers Faithful quickly joined Team Lance as they wanted the future to begin under the North Dakota State product.

These camps have divided the fanbase, and former 49ers quarterback Steve Young is calling for an end to these divisions.

"We don't need camps of people," Young told KNBR 680's Tom Tolbert and FP Santangelo on Wednesday. "I'm with Jimmy. I'm with Trey. Like, stop. Guys are like, there's a tough league and you do move on.

"And when you move on, you move on. We get over that. But when you got the red and gold on, stop. We're in it together. We don't find the mitigating circumstances. We're all in. We're all in with each other.

Despite the season-ending ankle injury Lance sustained in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers remain committed to the 22-year-old.

Garoppolo is in the final year of his contract, and should he get San Francisco to the playoffs, there again will be division within the fanbase about whether the 49ers should remain committed to the veteran.

However, Young believes that the 49ers should wait to cross that bridge when they get there, and the main focus should be to unite as fans and support the team after their 1-2 start to the season.

"So if Trey comes back and Jimmy has a great season, we have to figure that out," Young added. "Let's figure that out together. We can do that. That's what the faithful is about.

Story continues

"It's not about camps. We got to stop that. The seasons are going to slide by as we argue about stupid stuff like, come on, let's go, and let's jump in with each other."

The 49ers will attempt to get back to .500 against the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast