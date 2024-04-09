From split bills to pet custody — here's your expert guide to breakup admin

Hearst Owned

There’s no way around it, break-ups totally suck. No matter who initiated it or why, they’re going to hurt. You may feel like you’ve dodged a bullet, but on a random Thursday night you’re going to find a pair of their faded old socks in your underwear drawer and break down crying. It’s all part of the process.

And while you work your way through all of the feels (yes, now is the time to dig out that dusty journal), we’re here with a game plan for the part of the process you probably aren’t thinking about right now: the admin. Let’s face it, no one wants to be thinking about final bills or fighting over furniture while also nursing a broken heart. But you’ll likely have entwined your life with your ex in more ways than you realise.



To help ease you through it, we’ve consulted the experts on everything you need to know to make your break-up just that little bit more manageable.

Who is entitled to what?

Under UK law, if you’re not married, there’s no framework to decide who gets to keep what; you’re only entitled to what you paid for or own, so keeping receipts of purchases or contributions can be useful here for proof later (but don’t worry, something being gifted to you counts as you owning it, too). The idea that if you’ve lived together for a certain number of years, you have more legal rights under a ‘common law marriage’, is a pervasive myth, says Sarah Jane Boon, partner at Charles Russell Speechlys, which specialises in family law. If you moved into a house that your partner owns and you don’t, it can be complicated to make a claim of ownership, even if you’ve been contributing financially.

"If you’re living together and you’re not married, even if your relationship is at a fairly early state, it’s quite sensible to have some sort of written agreement that says, “If we break up this is what’s going to happen,”" advises Boon. It can also be legally difficult to get someone to move out of your property if they’re not listed as a tenant.

Inside the house, any furniture, including TVs or consoles, belongs to whoever paid for them. If you both contributed to an item, or something valuable was gifted to you, there’s no legal process to decide who gets what. Instead, you may want to sit down with a mediator. "A mediator doesn’t impose anything, they’re just there to guide the discussion and help the couple to reach an agreement," Boon explains. But mediators and solicitors can be costly – so if you can come to a decision yourselves, you’ll end up saving bank.

Think about your shared friends

How would anyone ever survive a break-up without the support of their friends? They’re the ones who are going to pick you up and make you laugh just when you thought you’d never smile again.

But if you were dating your partner for a long time – or if you began as friends first – you may also need to break the news to your shared pals. "Some of those friends in the friendship group will actually have been providing advice and support throughout the decision to separate. So one person is often left feeling betrayed," says Natasha Silverman, a counsellor at the relationship charity Relate. It can help to "bring a little bit of vulnerability into [these conversations], when there’s space to do so", she adds. Being open and honest about your feelings can help work through the hurt.

If you have shared friends with your ex and you’re worried about attending the same social events, Silverman recommends picking a trusted confidante from the group who can give you a heads up if your ex is going to be there, or help the two of you negotiate who attends what. Remember, this doesn’t mean your friends have to pick a side!

pixdeluxe

Don’t ignore money matters

Discussing money can be difficult enough with a partner, but talking about money with the person you’ve just broken up with? Ouch. Unfortunately, though, it really is one of the most important parts of uncoupling your lives. No matter how long you’ve been together, you’ve probably got some money tied up somewhere, whether it’s something as small as owing you from your last shared Uber trip home, to splitting the rent. While you can block your ex on socials and stop going to the pub where their mates hang out, that utility bill or Klarna payment for your last couple’s trip won’t just disappear.

"It’s important that you financially disassociate yourself from your ex. If you don’t take the necessary steps, then they will remain linked to your credit report, so their future spending and borrowing could impact your own financial opportunities," says Pearl Akintola, consumer finance expert at Experian, whose research shows that the average break-up costs a whopping £1,068.

If you’ve been living with your ex, housing is possibly one of the trickiest parts of your break-up admin. If you’re both named on your tenancy agreement, you’re jointly liable for the rent until your tenancy ends. So, Akintola recommends contacting your landlord or estate agent as soon as possible to let them know your intentions to move out, and discuss how you can end your liability towards the lease. "It’s also important to take care of any household bills. Before moving out, contact the service providers of any utility bills in your name and update them on your plans."

"Remember to arrange how you’ll pay the outstanding balance on any final bills," she adds.

Negotiate custody of your pet

While they may be your fur baby, in the eyes of the law, pets are considered property. So, who gets custody of them when you break up depends on who bought them or who they were given to; a puppy that your partner bought for you is legally yours – no need to get a student lawyer to go to their house and demand to have him or her returned, à la Legally Blonde.

But Boon says as more couples are buying pets, splitting custody of your furry child is becoming much more common. While a lot of people simply reach a verbal agreement on how they’ll split pet custody, it can be useful to have something written down. "Some circumstances have the potential to be problematic, such as if the pet becomes unwell, and people haven’t been clear about whose responsibility that’s going to be [to pay vets bills]," explains Boon.

Separate your subscriptions

Hands down, the most mortifying text that I’ve ever received simply read: ‘Are you watching The Big Short again?’ It was sent by my ex several months after we’d broken up, because I’d accidentally rented it out using their Prime account. I couldn’t even deny it – I love that film. Merging your subscriptions is basically the new moving in together. So, if you split, make some time to track down all the subscriptions they’re also signed into and anything you signed up to together, such as Spotify, Netflix or Deliveroo Plus. If helpful, comb back through your direct debits to double-check any outgoings.

Update your emergency contact

Just trust us on this one.

Book in an admin weekend

Silverman also suggests that you prioritise setting aside a weekend dedicated to all of your break-up admin, including archiving pictures of your ex on your phone (iPhone memories reminding you of the first time you met their parents? No thanks!), removing their address from your delivery apps and taking down any reminders of them in your living space. "It might be that you enlist a couple of friends to support you through it," she says, adding that this can help to turn a totally rubbish task into a shared memory with your besties. Post- break-up admin Aperols, anyone?

Look after you, boo

Finally, it’s important to recognise that disentangling your life from another person is pretty emotional. While the big feelings that came with the initial break-up may have subsided, going back through your photos, or things, or moving out of your shared house is bound to bring up a lot of memories you might not be ready to face.

Jodie Cariss, founder and co-founder of Self Space, suggests allowing for whatever confusing mixture of feelings that hit you while you’re making your way through all of your break-up admin, including unpleasant emotions such as anger and sadness. But, it can also be a good time to "honour and find gratitude for the time you and your ex have spent together."

"While a break-up is deeply, deeply uncomfortable, it can be a really important phase for our growth – but don’t try and do it alone. One of the most difficult things to navigate when you’re going through a separation can be where to find comfort,’ she says. ‘My advice is to draw on your other healthy relationships – talk to your friends or family, or lean on people that you previously wouldn’t," she adds.



