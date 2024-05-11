Splash or crash? The hilarious highs and lows of pond skimming at Solitude Mountain Resort

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the last remnants of winter melt away, ski resorts across the country are bidding farewell to another exhilarating season on the slopes.

Solitude Mountain Resort, nestled in the picturesque Wasatch Mountains of Utah, is no exception. With the closing day just around the corner, the resort decided to celebrate the occasion in a truly unique way — with a pond skim extravaganza!

Meet some of the attendees and participants below.

Dakota and Ruby Lake, the Dynamic Duo

Dakota and Ruby Lake — ages 8 and 11, respectively — were no strangers to the pond skim tradition. The two girls dressed like their father, who competes in the pond skim every year.

This year, they were both wearing pink tutus with pink leggings.

“And then he goes really fast across the pond and he goes really fast,” the two agreed.

The girls said their dad is the coolest guy they know.

Elizabeth Dean, the Eternal Optimist

For Elizabeth Dean, the pond skim held special significance beyond the thrill of the ride. “I never make it across, but I’m super excited to dunk,” she admitted with a laugh.

Clad in a bikini and armed with a buoyant spirit, she embraced each tumble with grace, embodying the resilience and joy that defined the event.

Elizabeth has competed in pond skims over the last 14 years. Her husband also proposed to her at a pond skim, but has never competed in one.

“He’s a weenie. He doesn’t like cold water,” Elizabeth said.

And now her kids compete in pond skims.

Courtney Johns, the Novice Skimmer

ABC4 anchor Courtney Johns decided to try her hand at the sport for the first time. Despite her nerves, she donned a green tutu and a rainbow flower crown, ready to embrace the challenge with gusto.

However, as Courtney made her way across the icy waters, disaster struck. With a dramatic lurch to the side, she lost her balance and plunged into the freezing depths below. As she resurfaced, sputtering and coughing, the awkwardness of her fall was matched only by the strange noises she emitted after choking on the water. When asked if she would ever compete again she responded, “I can’t feel my toes.”

The Closing Day Retro Party: A Farewell to Winter

As the sun sets on another season of snowy adventures, Solitude Mountain Resort is gearing up for its grand finale. This Sunday marks the resort’s closing day with a Closing Day Retro Party.

