Spitters keep hot streak alive versus Bombers

Jul. 17—TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters piled on double digit runs once again in a 10-5 victory over Battle Creek at home Friday.

Traverse City (28-20) got back into a tie for first in the Great Lakes East division on the Northwoods League thanks to its sixth consecutive win.

The Spitters wasted no time, scoring half of their 10 runs in the first two innings of the game. The hot start kept what has been an incredible week in scoring alive for TC. Traverse City has scored 77 runs in the last six gameS and six wins since Monday.

Tito Flores knocked in five runs and Chris Monroe two. Flores did so on three hits, pushing lead-off hitter Zeb Roos to score four runs.

Traverse City combined for 13 hits while its starting pitcher Cade Heil (2-2) went five innings, allowing 10 hits and four runs in the win.

Anthony Ramirez and Joe Pace combined to pitch four innings of two-hit baseball in Heil's relief.

Traverse City heads to Kalamazoo for a game at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

