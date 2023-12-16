In spite of injury-abbreviated season, Graham's Clements goes out an all-state first teamer
Dec. 16—CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In no small part due to the injuries that kept him off the field for much of the regular season, Graham High School running back Ty'Drez Clements did not repeat as VHSL Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year in 2023.
No matter — the hyper-talented G-Men ball-carrier finished his high school career as an all-state first-teamer.
Clements was one of three Graham football players earning first team offensive status in recently-released VHSL All-Class 2 coaches balloting. Three other Graham players earned All-Class 2 first team status on the defensive side of the football.
Joining Clements on the all-first team offense was senior lineman Kaden Rotenberry — like Clements, a veteran of Graham's 2022 Class 2 state championship team. A rising young talent also earned his share of the first team spotlight, with junior wide receiver Chris Edwards — a multifaceted playmaker — making the cut as not only a first-team receiver but also as a first-team defensive back.
All three of Graham's first team picks on defense attest to a bright future for the Graham High School football program. Junior Omarri Hill — who was Region 2D defensive player of the year — earned first-team recognition as a defensive lineman. Yubrenal Isabelle, also a junior, was a first team selection at linebacker.
The G-Men also earned an all-state second team pick with talented sophomore Daniel Jennings, who earned All-Class 2 second team status as a linebacker.
The Radford High School swept all three top honors in All-Class 2 balloting. Head coach Michael Crist, who led the Bobcats to the Class 2 state title in a 39-21 victory over Riverheads in the finals, is VHSL Class 2 Coach of the Year.
Radford quarterback Landen Clark was named VHSL Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year while Bobcats linebacker Charlie Davis was named VHSL Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year. Clark was also a first-team selection on defense as a defensive back. Davis was a second team selection at offensive lineman and Clark was a second team pick as a punter.
VHSL All-Class 2 A Football Team
Offensive Player of Year
Landen Clark, Radford
Defensive Player of Year
Charlie Davis, Radford
Coach of the Year
Michael Crist, Radford
OFFENSE
First Team
Quarterback: Landen Clark, Radford;
Center: Nolan Dalton, Radford
O. Lineman: Grady Insley, Poquoson
O. Lineman: Mitchell Withrow, Riverheads
O. Lineman: A.J. Johnson, Union
O. Lineman: Kaden Rotenberry, Graham
Running Back: Cayden Cook-Cash, Riverheads
Running Back: Ty'Drez Clements, Graham
Running Back: Tyler Forbes, Central (Woodstock)
Receiver: Justin Perry, Amelia County
Receiver: Max Kanipe, Radford
Receiver: Chris Edwards, Graham
Tight End: Ryan Burke, Poquoson
Kicker: Ethan Little, Poquoson
Kick Returner: Justin Perry, Amelia County
O. All-Purpose: Steven McClenny, Southampton
Second Team
Quarterback: Reyshawn Anderson, Union
Center: Payton Snell, Riverheads
O. Lineman: Jack Reece, Chatham
O. Lineman: Nathan Johnson, Glenvar
O. Lineman: Austin Baker, Central (Woodstock)
O. Lineman: Charlie Davis, Radford
Running Back: Baker Green, Poquoson
Running Back: James Stewart, King William
Running Back: David Gregory, Dan River
Receiver: Anthony Henderson, Bruton
Receiver: Talyn Armentrout, Fort Defiance
Receiver: Amare Gunn, Gretna
Tight End: Walker Conrad, Strasburg
Kicker: Reyli Tejeda Martinez, Patrick County
Kick Returner: Amare Gunn, Gretna
O. All-Purpose: Tanner Sipe, Clarke County
DEFENSE
First Team
D. Lineman: Grady Insley, Poquoson
D. Lineman: Nathan Lopez, Central (Woodstock)
D. Lineman: Nathan Johnson, Glenvar
D. Lineman: Omarri Hill, Graham
Linebacker: Mason McGavran, Poquoson
Linebacker: Tyler Forbes, Central (Woodstock)
Linebacker: Charlie Davis, Radford
Linebacker: Izaak Keith, Union
Linebacker: Yubrenal Isabelle, Graham
Def. Back: Justin Squire, Amelia County
Def. Back: Will Booker, Clarke County
Def. Back: Landen Clark, Radford
Def. Back: Chris Edwards, Graham
Punter: Aaron Braid, Southampton
Punt Returner: Baker Green, Poquoson
D. All-Purpose: Daniel Heath, Riverheads
Second Team
D. Lineman: Jack Reece, Chatham
D. Lineman: Ricky Bailey, Radford
D. Lineman: Brent Lovell, Union
D. Lineman: Daniel Jennings, Graham
Linebacker: Justin Perry, Amelia County
Linebacker: Christopher Blue, Southampton
Linebacker: Colby Shaw, Strasburg
Linebacker: Cayden Cook-Cash, Riverheads
Linebacker: Shane Gibson, Glenvar
Def. Back: Marty Braxton, King William
Def. Back: Tremir Roberts, Southampton
Def. Back: Dawson Anderson, Glenvar
Def. Back: Paul Huff, Union
Punter: Landen Clark, Radford
Punt Returner: Paul Huff, Union
D. All-Purpose: Keith Chandler, Union