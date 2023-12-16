In spite of injury-abbreviated season, Graham's Clements goes out an all-state first teamer

Dec. 16—CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In no small part due to the injuries that kept him off the field for much of the regular season, Graham High School running back Ty'Drez Clements did not repeat as VHSL Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year in 2023.

No matter — the hyper-talented G-Men ball-carrier finished his high school career as an all-state first-teamer.

Clements was one of three Graham football players earning first team offensive status in recently-released VHSL All-Class 2 coaches balloting. Three other Graham players earned All-Class 2 first team status on the defensive side of the football.

Joining Clements on the all-first team offense was senior lineman Kaden Rotenberry — like Clements, a veteran of Graham's 2022 Class 2 state championship team. A rising young talent also earned his share of the first team spotlight, with junior wide receiver Chris Edwards — a multifaceted playmaker — making the cut as not only a first-team receiver but also as a first-team defensive back.

All three of Graham's first team picks on defense attest to a bright future for the Graham High School football program. Junior Omarri Hill — who was Region 2D defensive player of the year — earned first-team recognition as a defensive lineman. Yubrenal Isabelle, also a junior, was a first team selection at linebacker.

The G-Men also earned an all-state second team pick with talented sophomore Daniel Jennings, who earned All-Class 2 second team status as a linebacker.

The Radford High School swept all three top honors in All-Class 2 balloting. Head coach Michael Crist, who led the Bobcats to the Class 2 state title in a 39-21 victory over Riverheads in the finals, is VHSL Class 2 Coach of the Year.

Radford quarterback Landen Clark was named VHSL Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year while Bobcats linebacker Charlie Davis was named VHSL Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year. Clark was also a first-team selection on defense as a defensive back. Davis was a second team selection at offensive lineman and Clark was a second team pick as a punter.

VHSL All-Class 2 A Football Team

Offensive Player of Year

Landen Clark, Radford

Defensive Player of Year

Charlie Davis, Radford

Coach of the Year

Michael Crist, Radford

OFFENSE

First Team

Quarterback: Landen Clark, Radford;

Center: Nolan Dalton, Radford

O. Lineman: Grady Insley, Poquoson

O. Lineman: Mitchell Withrow, Riverheads

O. Lineman: A.J. Johnson, Union

O. Lineman: Kaden Rotenberry, Graham

Running Back: Cayden Cook-Cash, Riverheads

Running Back: Ty'Drez Clements, Graham

Running Back: Tyler Forbes, Central (Woodstock)

Receiver: Justin Perry, Amelia County

Receiver: Max Kanipe, Radford

Receiver: Chris Edwards, Graham

Tight End: Ryan Burke, Poquoson

Kicker: Ethan Little, Poquoson

Kick Returner: Justin Perry, Amelia County

O. All-Purpose: Steven McClenny, Southampton

Second Team

Quarterback: Reyshawn Anderson, Union

Center: Payton Snell, Riverheads

O. Lineman: Jack Reece, Chatham

O. Lineman: Nathan Johnson, Glenvar

O. Lineman: Austin Baker, Central (Woodstock)

O. Lineman: Charlie Davis, Radford

Running Back: Baker Green, Poquoson

Running Back: James Stewart, King William

Running Back: David Gregory, Dan River

Receiver: Anthony Henderson, Bruton

Receiver: Talyn Armentrout, Fort Defiance

Receiver: Amare Gunn, Gretna

Tight End: Walker Conrad, Strasburg

Kicker: Reyli Tejeda Martinez, Patrick County

Kick Returner: Amare Gunn, Gretna

O. All-Purpose: Tanner Sipe, Clarke County

DEFENSE

First Team

D. Lineman: Grady Insley, Poquoson

D. Lineman: Nathan Lopez, Central (Woodstock)

D. Lineman: Nathan Johnson, Glenvar

D. Lineman: Omarri Hill, Graham

Linebacker: Mason McGavran, Poquoson

Linebacker: Tyler Forbes, Central (Woodstock)

Linebacker: Charlie Davis, Radford

Linebacker: Izaak Keith, Union

Linebacker: Yubrenal Isabelle, Graham

Def. Back: Justin Squire, Amelia County

Def. Back: Will Booker, Clarke County

Def. Back: Landen Clark, Radford

Def. Back: Chris Edwards, Graham

Punter: Aaron Braid, Southampton

Punt Returner: Baker Green, Poquoson

D. All-Purpose: Daniel Heath, Riverheads

Second Team

D. Lineman: Jack Reece, Chatham

D. Lineman: Ricky Bailey, Radford

D. Lineman: Brent Lovell, Union

D. Lineman: Daniel Jennings, Graham

Linebacker: Justin Perry, Amelia County

Linebacker: Christopher Blue, Southampton

Linebacker: Colby Shaw, Strasburg

Linebacker: Cayden Cook-Cash, Riverheads

Linebacker: Shane Gibson, Glenvar

Def. Back: Marty Braxton, King William

Def. Back: Tremir Roberts, Southampton

Def. Back: Dawson Anderson, Glenvar

Def. Back: Paul Huff, Union

Punter: Landen Clark, Radford

Punt Returner: Paul Huff, Union

D. All-Purpose: Keith Chandler, Union