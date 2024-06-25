Spirit Lake safety Ethan Stecker joins Iowa State football's 2025 recruiting class

Iowa State football has added its 12th commitment to its 2025 class with Spirit Lake High School's Ethan Stecker pledging to the Cyclones on Monday night.

Stecker is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound safety for Spirit Lake, who reached the Iowa Class 2A semifinals. Stecker recorded 18.5 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions in 2023. One of his interceptions was returned from a touchdown.

He is unrated by 247Sports, but is a three-star recruit according to Rivals.

Stecker also was one of Spirit Lake's top pass catchers, tallying 31 receptions, 636 yards and seven touchdowns. His athleticism will be a key asset at the next level, after winning Class 2A state titles in the 110 hurdles with the state's fourth fastest time. A pair of his relay teams also finished inside the top four, landing him on the Des Moines Register's All-Iowa boys track and field team.

He was also a standout at Iowa State's prospect camps. Here's what the Register observed during those camps earlier in June.

"Just weeks after impressive performances on the track, Stecker was among the standouts from Wednesday’s camp. He took coaching well and adjusted quickly. It was in the one-on-ones where he shined, making some difficult catches – by the sidelines while remaining in bounds – in coverage."

Stecker is the second safety prospect in the 2025 class for Iowa State, joining Mason Ellens, a three-star recruit from Illinois.

Eli McKown covers high school sports and wrestling for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at Emckown@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EMcKown23

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Spirit Lake safety joins Iowa State football's 2025 recruiting class