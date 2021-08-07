Spirit Airlines CEO says the airline is recovering after days of canceled flights

Reuters Videos

The threats posed by the Delta variant aren’t scaring vacationers away from cruises. Norwegian Cruise Line reported Friday it’s seeing pent-up demand for sailings next year.As advance ticket sales surge to $1.4 billion, it said cumulative booked position for 2022 was above record levels and at higher prices. That echoes sentiment voiced by rival Royal Caribbean, which said Wednesday bookings for cruises next year were “practically back” to pre-pandemic levels.The news comes just one day before Norwegian resumes sailing from U.S. ports, the first in over 500 days. Back on land, the company on Friday heads to federal court in a battle that pits its plan for returning to the seas against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's vow to oppose COVID-19 "vaccine passports.” The company will require passengers to prove they’ve been vaccinated. But banning anyone who refuses to prove their vaccine status will run afoul of Florida’s law. Cruise operators have been sailing from U.S. ports in recent weeks with mostly vaccinated guests and crew. Investors cheered the optimistic forecast. Norwegian shares rose in early trading Friday even though the company posted a wider quarterly loss.