Spirit Airlines adds Tampa flight to its growing network at Charlotte airport

Spirit Airlines Inc. has added another nonstop flight to its growing lineup at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. This time, the ultra-low-cost carrier is launching service here to Tampa, Florida.

Florida-based Spirit will begin flying to Tampa International Airport from CLT on Oct. 5, the airline confirmed this week. That year-round flight will operate once a day on an Airbus A320, which can seat up to 180 passengers.

The Tampa route is just the latest in a string of new nonstop offerings from Spirit in Charlotte.

