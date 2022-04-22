Spire's No. 77 fails Talladega inspection three times; Cassill to serve pass-through at start
- Landon CassillAmerican stock car racing driver
The Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet failed pre-qualifying inspection three times Friday at Talladega Superspeedway, resulting in penalties ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.
Driver Landon Cassill will have to make a pass-through on pit road at the soonest opportunity after the start of Sunday’s GEICO 500 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM) at the 2.66-mile track. The No. 77 team will not be permitted to participate in Saturday’s Busch Light Pole Qualifying (11 a.m. ET, FS1) and will lose pit-stall selection. Additionally, JR Norris — car chief for the No. 77 team — was ejected.
Two other teams in the 39-car field failed inspection two times, resulting in the loss of pit selection and a crew member for the weekend. Those teams:
• No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (driver Martin Truex Jr.; ejected: engineer Nick Burton)
• No. 47 JTG Daugherty Chevrolet (driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.; ejected: car chief Travis Young)
Sunday’s race is the 10th this season in the NASCAR Cup Series and marks the first visit this year to Talladega.