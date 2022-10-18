Spire names drivers Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon for its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

Spire Dillon LaJoie 2023

Spire Motorsports announced a two-driver lineup of Corey LaJoie and Ty Dillon for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

LaJoie, 31, will return for his third consecutive season with the team. He is ranked 31st in the points standings and finished a career-best fifth in the March 20 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

He also led a career-best 19 laps in his No. 7 Chevrolet during the July 10 race at Atlanta before crashing in a battle with Chase Elliott for the victory on the final restart.

This will be the fifth consecutive season in NASCAR’s premier series for LaJoie, who has five top 10s in 197 career Cup starts. Ryan Sparks will remain the crew chief for LaJoie and also has been promoted to the team’s director of competition. Sparks and LaJoie joined Spire as a duo after being paired at GoFas Racing in 2020.

Dillon, 30, will join Spire Motorsports after spending the 2022 season in the No. 42 Chevrolet of Petty GMS Racing. He is ranked 29th in the points standings with a season-best finish of 10th in the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race.

The 2023 season will be Dillon’s sixth full time on the Cup circuit. He ran for Germain Racing from 2017-20 with a career-best finish of third in the Oct. 4, 2020 race at Talladega Superspeedway. Kevin Bellicourt, who has been the crew chief for Spire’s No. 77 the past two seasons, will be Dillon’s crew chief.

In 199 Cup starts, Dillon has two top fives and seven top 10s. He has finished a career-best 24th in the points twice (2017, ’19).

Dillon has three victories in the Camping World Truck Series (where he finished second in the 2013 standings). He also won the July 26, 2014 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a rookie in the Xfinity Series, where he finished in the top five of the standings in three consecutive seasons.

Spire Motorsports will have two full-time drivers for the first time in its history. The team started with the 2019 Cup Series season with eight drivers splitting time in the No. 77 Chevrolet. Justin Haley delivered the team its first victory in a rain-shortened race July 7, 2019 at Daytona International Speedway.

LaJoie became its first full-time driver last season, and the team expanded to a second full-time car in 2022 that has been shared by four drivers.

Spire names drivers Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon for its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season originally appeared on NBCSports.com