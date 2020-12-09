Spire Motorsports taps NBC's Steve Letarte as consultant

Letarte, a former crew chief for Cup Series stars Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr., is now serving as a consultant for Spire Motorsports, an up-and-coming Cup Series organization that will field at least two fulltime rides in the 2021 season.

Letarte has served as a consultant on some projects for the group in the past but has taken on a more formal role with the organization in recent weeks. He will remain a member of the NASCAR on NBC broadcast team next season as well.

“Ever since I left the pit box, I’ve had a relationship with Spire. (Team co-owner) Jeff Dickerson was a spotter for me way back when I was Gordon’s crew chief so I’ve known those guys a long time,” Letarte told Motorsport.com on Wednesday.

“I’ve been a consultant on a lot of their projects over the years and I look at this as an extension of that. They’re going from a small one-car operation to a two-car operation and they’re going to compete and they have a lot of good things going.

“As part of my consultant role, I’m trying to help them try to build a race team. I’m giving them my advice on what I think the important pieces would be to build a competitive race team.”

Josh Bilicki, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro RacingForTheTruth.com

Josh Bilicki, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro RacingForTheTruth.com Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Asked how his role with Spire may change – if at all – when NBC is broadcasting its half of the NASCAR season, Letarte said: “My goal is to be available to them for advice or consulting when they have questions. What that role looks like throughout the year is probably impossible to answer.

“I know about June 1, 100-percent of my focus turns to my responsibility with NBC. I won’t do anything that pulls away from that."