Spire Motorsports to field Truck Series team in 2022

Spire Motorsports will run a Camping World Truck Series team in 2022, the team announced Tuesday.

The team will be led by Mike Greci and Kevin “Bono” Manion. Greci had been the general manager the past six seasons with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Manion had been a crew chief at GMS Racing the past two years. He will serve as the crew chief for the Spire Truck team.

A driver will be announced at a later date.

Spire Motorsports fielded the No. 7 car for Corey LaJoie and the No. 77 car, primarily driven by Justin Haley, this past season in the Cup Series.

“After spending the last three seasons establishing our footing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Spire Motorsports is eager to lean on Mike Greci’s leadership and build a competitive NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr in a statement. “Mike’s resume speaks for itself. He’s a proven winner and excels at developing young talent. We’re fortunate to add someone as accomplished as Mike to our roster.

“Being able to complement him with an experienced, championship-winning crew chief in Bono Manion creates a foundation that we expect to be successful right out of the gate.

“There’s a tremendous amount of interest, enthusiasm and opportunity in the Camping World Truck Series. We’re excited to expand our team, create new jobs and make our mark in the Truck Series garage the Spire Motorsports’ way.”

Greci was the general manager at Hattori Racing Enterprises when Brett Moffitt won the 2018 Truck title.

“I’m proud to join Spire Motorsports and take full advantage of the opportunity in front of us,” Greci said in a statement. “I’ve known both T.J. Puchyr and Jeff Dickerson (Spire Motorsports co-owners) for many years, and I’m really impressed with how they go about their business. We’ll have an opportunity to develop some exciting young talent. Being able to pair a young driver with a crew chief as experienced as Bono Manion positions us to be competitive as soon as we hit the track.”

Manion has wins as a crew chief in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. He won back-to-back Xfinity titles with Martin Truex Jr. (2004-05).

“This is an exciting opportunity to help build a new team and establish Spire Motorsports as a top-flight organization in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” Manion said in a statement. “Building something from the ground up is the type of challenge that gets me out of bed in the morning. Collectively, we all envision this as a great opportunity to be competitive and give back to the sport that has given so much to all of us.”

The 2022 Camping World Truck Series season begins Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway.

