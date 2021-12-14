Spinning Back Clique: Ranking Julianna Peña’s upset and Charles Oliveira’s chances of luring Khabib
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.
Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Mike Bohn, “Gorgeous” George Garcia and “The Goze” Brian Garcia discuss five topics with host John Morgan.
Charles Oliveira cemented his UFC lightweight title reign with a first defense over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. Now that ‘The Olive Era’ is underway, what will the future hold? Is he set up for a long reign? Could he even be the man to bring Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement?
As great as Oliveira looked at UFC 269, his win was overshadowed by Julianna Pena, who took down the GOAT, submitting Amanda Nunes to become a UFC champion. Many are calling this the greatest upset in UFC history. But is it?
UFC president Dana White said if Nunes had won against Peña, a fight with Kayla Harrison would have been one of the biggest fights ever. Does Nunes losing mean the UFC is no longer interested in signing Harrison? How does Peña’s win affect Harrison’s future?
The unranked champ, Sean O’Malley, defended his title at UFC 269 with a first-round TKO of Raulian Paiva. Afterward, UFC boss White said it was time to get O’Malley some tougher competition and some bigger paychecks. What do you make of “The Sugar Show” right now? Has he played this perfectly, or is he letting opportunities pass him by while he slow-plays his career?
Dominick Cruz called out his broadcast partner Daniel Cormier for not doing tape study ahead of UFC 269. Was it fair or foul of him to do this?
“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Tuesday on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel. You can watch the full episode in the video above.