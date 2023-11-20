Spinning Back Clique LIVE (noon ET): Bellator 301 – the finale? Plus, Poirier-McGregor 4, Aspinall, Allen and more
https://youtube.com/live/XVitHTC1aUQ
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.
This week, panelists Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King and Danny Segura talk with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate:
The fallout from Bellator 301: Was it the promotion’s final event? Is new bantamweight champ Patchy Mix the best 135er in the world?
Dustin Poirier says he’s down for a fourth fight against Conor McGregor.
UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has some thoughts about Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.
What’s Brendan Allen’s near-term future look like after a big win over Paul Craig?
Former bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling wants former featherweight champ Max Holloway at 145. Is that a good idea?
… and much more.