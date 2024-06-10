Spinning Back Clique LIVE (noon ET): Imavov-Cannonier ends in controversy, Conor McGregor & UFC 303 drama, more
UFC on ESPN 57 went down this past Saturday, and it left the MMA world with plenty to talk about. In the main event,
Nassourdine Imavov defeated veteran Jared Cannonier in what many online deemed to be a questionable stoppage. This card also saw Dominick Reyes snap a four-fight losing skid, Raul Rosas Jr. submit Ricky Turcios, and more. We take a close look and break down the key results of the card.
Conor McGregor dominated the news – or actually the lack of this past week. The MMA superstar wasn’t able to make it for the UFC 303 press conference on Monday, canceling the event entirely. He then posted a cryptic tweet along with a captionless photo in what looked to be a physicians’ office. Michael Chandler also aired his frustration, announcing that he’ll be leaving his training camp in South Florida to return to his home in Tennessee. What is going on? Will the UFC 303 main event happen? We discuss.
A few things also happened in the boxing world in connection to MMA. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson got a new date after their original date was canceled due to a health issue from Tyson’s part. Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal’s teams got into a brawl in the latest press conference promoting their upcoming boxing match on July 6. What’s the interest level on these fights? The panel weighs-in.
There we many other stories present in the always-busy MMA world. Each member of the “Spinning Back Clique” panel highlights one story that caught their attention this past week.