Spinning Back Clique LIVE (noon ET): Topuria & Holloway heat up, Diaz-Masvidal press tour, KnuckleMania 4, more

Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.

This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Dan Tom and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate the following topics:

Things between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway are heating up. The UFC featherweight champion responded to Holloway’s callout at UFC 300, sparking a public back-and-forth between the two that’s rapidly turning into a rivalry and potentially a fight. Is this the fight to make? It’s certainly starting to draw a lot of interest.

“The Baddest Tour” promoting the upcoming boxing match between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal has wrapped. The press tour stopped in Las Vegas, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, with MMA Junkie attending to two of the stops. So was the tour a success? Is there interest around the June 1 matchup? It’s a clash involving two major MMA names going head-to-head against the UFC 302 pay-per-view.

The 2024 PFL season is fully underway, as all six divisions have had their first round bouts for their respective divisions. It’s an important year for the PFL, since this is the first season they host with the addition of the Bellator roster. What to make of the first three PFL events of 2024? Has it made the impact many expected in the MMA industry?

This upcoming Saturday, both BKFC’s KnuckleMania 4 and UFC on ESPN 55 will go down. It’s two different sports, but both share a similar crowd. So which event is drawing the most interest? As far as the fights themselves, who will reign supreme between Mike Perry and Thiago Alves? How important is Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez for the UFC’s flyweight division? Plenty to preview between both cards.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie