Spinning Back Clique LIVE (noon ET): Edwards vs. Muhammad, Aspinall to defend interim belt, UFC & Bellator results, more
https://www.youtube.com/live/8yKez0zdal4
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.
This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Farah Hannoun and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate the following topics:
UFC 304 is stacking up. The promotion announced several key matchups for its July 27 return to Manchester, England. The announcement included two title fights in Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad for the undisputed welterweight title and Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes for the interim heavyweight belt. Additionally, Paddy Pimblett’s return was revealed to be against veteran Bobby Green. Tons to digest.
UFC Fight Night 241 is in the books. In the main event of the card, Lerone Murphy had a breakout performance, defeating veteran Edson Barboza in dominant fashion. Murphy, who’s undefeated in his MMA career, called for a top-10 opponent after the win. Who should Murphy fight next? Where does Barboza go from here? We break it all down.
PFL held yet another of their new Bellator Championship Series events, this time in Paris. In the main event of Bellator Champions Series: Paris, Patchy Mix defended his bantamweight title in a close split decision win over Magomed Magomedov. The co-main event saw French star Cedric Doumbe make quick work of Jaleel Willis. Two big results for Bellator. So what’s next for both these fighters? We discuss.
“Spinning Back Clique” will be off on Memorial Day, but don’t worry, we got you covered with a UFC 302 preview. This week, we’ll take a look at the UFC’s next pay-per-view event, which features a UFC lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. We analyze what’s likely going to be Poirier’s final tine shot, along with the co-main event middleweight bout between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa.