Spinning Back Clique LIVE (noon ET): Conor McGregor injured, Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka headlines UFC 303, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.
This week’s panel of Farah Hannoun, Brian “Goze” Garcia and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate the following topics:
The UFC 303 and Conor McGregor saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, the Irish superstar has been ruled out of his return at UFC 303 on June 29 due to injury. This is devastating news for McGregor, but what exactly does this mean for his career? Where does this leave his opponent Michael Chandler? We break it all down.
McGregor’s injury did not affect Chandler alone. This forced the UFC to strengthen the International Fight Week event by adding new bouts, including a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka for the main event, and a pivotal featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes in the co-main. Additionally, Jamahal Hill suffered an injury and was replaced by Anthony Smith for his fight against Carlos Ulberg. We chat about the latest updates for UFC 303.
This past Saturday, young, Japanese rising contender Tatsuro Taira got past his toughest test – former UFC title challenger Alex Perez. In a competitive bout, Perez suffered a knee injury while Taira had his back, thus losing by TKO. What’s Taira’s potential? Where does he go next? We discuss.
The UFC’s debut event in Saudi Arabia this Saturday has a new main event. Khamzat Chimaev pulled out due to illness, and now Robert Whittaker will take on undefeated Ikram Aliskerov. We break down the new main event, along with the rest of the card.