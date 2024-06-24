Spinning Back Clique LIVE (noon ET): Conor McGregor’s injury, Paul vs. Perry, UFC 303 preview, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.
This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Dan Tom and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate the following topics:
UFC’s debut event in Saudi Arabia was host to several important results. UFC on ABC 6 saw former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker knockout Ikram Aliskerov in the main event, and Alexander Volkov improve his winning streak to four in a row by picking apart Sergei Pavlovich. We discuss those results and others from Saturday’s event.
UFC wasn’t the only show this past weekend. PFL continued its 2024 season with lightweights and light heavyweights competing in their last season bout. Bellator Championship Series was also at play, as they had a show in Dublin that was headlined by a welterweight championship fight. We highlight some of the results.
YouTube star Jake Paul is fighting a Mike on July 20th after all – but it won’t be Mike Tyson. Paul will be boxing former UFC fighter and BKFC star Mike Perry. We react to the news of the matchup on the show.
It was a broken pinky toe that got Conor McGregor out of his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler. We discuss McGregor’s injury and comments on a timeline for his return, along the heat he’s caught from some of his fellow UFC fighters.
To wrap up the show, the panel previews the upcoming UFC 303 card on June 29. We discuss the championship rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes, and more relating to the UFC’s International Fight Week event.