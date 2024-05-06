Spinning Back Clique LIVE (noon ET): Jose Aldo’s future, Jon Jones calls for Alex Pereira, latest in boxing, more

Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.

This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura and Mike Bohn – along with guest Michael Rosenthal from Boxing Junkie – will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate the following topics:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie