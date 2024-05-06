Spinning Back Clique LIVE (noon ET): Jose Aldo’s future, Jon Jones calls for Alex Pereira, latest in boxing, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.
This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura and Mike Bohn – along with guest Michael Rosenthal from Boxing Junkie – will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate the following topics:
Jose Aldo has still got it. The former UFC and WEC champion was successful in his return from retirement, defeating top contender Jonathan Martinez in the co-main event of UFC 301. This was Aldo’s first MMA fight since 2022, but more importantly the last bout on his UFC contract. So what’s next for the Brazilian legend? Aldo kept his options open, expressing interest in both re-signing with the UFC or going back to boxing.
In the main event of UFC 301, Alexandre Pantoja defended his flyweight title against Steve Erceg. It was a big win for Pantoja, who’s the only person to log in two title defense wins since Demetrious Johnson’s departure in 2018. We discuss Pantoja’s legacy, along with the state of the UFC’s 125-pound division.
It’s been a busy year for the world of boxing. Canelo Alvarez defended his title against Jaima Mungia in a massive event this past Saturday. Ryan Garcia’s bizarre career continues after he allegedly failed an anti-doping test stemming from his big win over Devin Haney. We catch up on those topics and more with Boxing Junkie’s Michael Rosenthal.
Jon Jones is back in the news and this time with a out-of-left-field, but interesting suggestion. The UFC heavyweight champion made his interest known for a potential heavyweight fight against current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira – if Jones beats Stipe Miocic in his return. How big could this fight be? Is it even a real possibility? How should Tom Aspinall take these comments? We break it all down.