Spinning Back Clique LIVE (11 a.m. ET): Islam Makhachev submits Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor parties, Nick Diaz returns, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.
This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King and Mike Bohn will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate the following topics:
Islam Makhachev remains the champion at 155 pounds. The Khabib Nurmagomedov protege completed his third title defense at lightweight, submitting longtime contender Dustin Poirier in a thrilling bout in the main event of UFC 302. After the fight, Makhachev called for a chance to fight for the welterweight belt. Should the UFC grant this wish to Makhachev? Where does Saturday’s win put Makhachev in the pound-for-pound conversation? Should Poirier retire after the loss? We discuss.
UFC 302 saw other results outside the lone title fight, as Sean Strickland got back to his winning ways; Kevin Holland picked up a first-round submission win in his return to middleweight; Jailton Almeida continues to be a threat at heavyweight; and more. We revew some of the other highlights of Saturday’s card.
The card that will be hosting Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon has finally taken shape. The promotion added an intriguing welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page, while also getting Carlos Ulberg to step in for Khalil Rountree to take on Jamahal Hill. The panel discusses the latest additions to the event, along with the videos that surfaced showing McGregor partying weeks away from his return.
Nick Diaz is back and so is Tony Ferguson. The two beloved MMA veterans make their return on Aug. 3 at UFC on ABC 7 in Abu Dhabi. On that same card, two big bouts pitting Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera, and Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez were also added. How do we feel about Diaz and Ferguson’s return bouts? What do these other matchups mean for their respective divisions? We cover it all.