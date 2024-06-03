Spinning Back Clique LIVE (11 a.m. ET): Islam Makhachev submits Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor parties, Nick Diaz returns, more

Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.

This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King and Mike Bohn will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate the following topics:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie