Spinning Back Clique REPLAY: Everything UFC 300 – Pereira vs. Hill, BMF title fight, Harrison’s debut, more
https://youtube.com/live/fSjkR02NKpM
Check out this week’s special edition of “Spinning Back Clique,” where we’ll be breaking down everything UFC 300.
This week’s panel will be composed of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura, and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia – along with appearances from Matt Wells, Mike Bohn, Farah Hannoun, Dan Tom, and Nolan King.
For this Monday’s special episode, we’ll be going live at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) to discuss:
The pair of undisputed UFC championship fights headlining UFC 300. In the main event, Alex Pereira makes his first light heavyweight title defense against former champion Jamahal Hill, who returns from injury. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili takes on fellow Chinese fighter Yan Xiaonan in a women’s strawweight bout.
The first-ever Baddest Motherf*cker title defense, as BMF champion Justin Gaethje welcomes back Max Holloway to the lightweight division. Other key lightweight bouts go down, including Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano, Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green.
Highly-touted undefeated middleweight prospect Bo Nickal’s return to action. He takes on Cody Brundage in the opening bout of the pay-per-view main card. This will be Nickal’s third fight under the UFC banner.
Two-time PFL champion and two-time Judo Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison makes her highly awaited UFC debut. She takes on former champion Holly Holm at bantamweight – a division Harrison will be debuting in. Harrison has previously fought at 155 and 145 pounds.
Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has moved up to featherweight. Veteran contender Calvin Kattar welcomes him to the division.
To cap off the show, the panel will do a quick promo breakdown to hype up the four remaining bouts of the UFC 300 card. This includes Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes, Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez, and Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.