Spinners sweep twinbill over Oak City

Jun. 7—The Sanford Spinners have come out of the gate for the 2024 season on a roll.

The college summer league team, which will make its home debut tonight at Tramway Park, started the campaign with three road games and won all of them decisively, including a doubleheader sweep of the Oak City Gliders Wednesday night at Optimist Park in downtown Raleigh.

The Spinners beat Oak City by the mercy rule in both contests, downing them 11-1 to start off the evening and then beating them 14-3 in the nightcap. Sanford has scored 35 runs in three games to open the season and allowed just five.

The two games featured prominent roles from the contingent of Spinners who played high school ball in the area. Oak City had no answer for center fielder BJ Brown (Lee Senior/UNC-Wilmington) in the first game, as Brown went 2-for-2 with a triple, walk, two runs scored, two steals, and an RBI. At the end of the game, Riley Mullen (Grace Christian/Uncommitted) came in and pitched a scoreless inning in his Old North State League debut. For the second game, Nick Pope (Lee Senior/Southeastern CC) came in and pitched a scoreless inning, but the starting nine had a definitely Cavalier flavor to it. Ashton Donathan (Southern Lee/UNC-Pembroke), who had a spectacular Opening Night last Saturday, started at catcher and went 1-for-3 with a walk, run scored and three RBI. His former Cavalier teammate Pierce Bouwman, who is currently in the NCAA transfer portal, went 2-for-4 with two triples, two runs scored, and an RBI.

The Spinners never trailed in either game, both of which were played with the Gliders as the home team. The teams had originally scheduled the two games for back-to-back days, but decided to play a Wednesday doubleheader instead. Sanford scored in the first inning of both games and actually led game one 7-0 after two innings of play. Coleman McGinnis (UNC-Asheville), who went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI in that game, had an RBI double in the first. In the second, the Spinners sent nine men to the plate and scored six runs, including a three-run double from McGinnis and a triple from Brown that drove him in. Brown, who had just been named All-State for his senior year at Lee County less than 24 hours earlier, continued his show by dashing home on a wild pitch.

It was 7-1 in the fifth when Brown again showed off his speed, legging out an infield hit and then stealing second base moments later. With one out, he and teammate Carter Vester executed a double steal, and he scored not long after. The Spinners kept rolling and eventually pushed the lead to 11-1 on a two-run single by Brady Byler.

Oak City needed a run to keep playing, but Mullen retired the side and the teams prepared for the second game.

The Spinners put a very different lineup on the field but got much the same results. ONSL veteran AJ Ciaccio (CVCC) played left field and led off game two with a single on his way to a 2-for-3, two RBI, two runs scored and two walk performance. Donathan followed Ciaccio with a walk and both scored on a one-out single by Aaron Kimbel (William Peace).

The lead was 4-0 in the fifth when Kimbel led off with a walk and then Bouwman attacked the first pitch and got a triple. Back-to-back walks to Abi Kadangot (Lenoir CC) and Kaden Ethier (Montreat) followed to load the bases before Eli Snodgrass (Belmont Abbey), who the Gliders never got out, was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Later in the inning, back-to-back hits by Ciaccio and Donathan drove in more runs, and the inning ended after Ciaccio scored on a passed ball for a 10-0 lead.

The Gliders got three in the bottom of the fifth to stave off the mercy rule, but a four-run sixth for Sanford followed, and Drew Landmark (CVCC) struck out the side with the bases loaded in the bottom half of the inning to end it.

Snodgrass went 1-for-1 with two walks and was hit by a pitch once in the second game. He drove in two runs and scored two. Kimbel was 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. Ethier, like Snodgrass, had a perfect day at the plate, walking all four times he batted and scoring three times.

Six different Spinners pitchers worked an inning each in the game, after the team used four pitchers to work the five innings in the first game of the doubleheader.

The Spinners will host the Sandhills Bogeys tonight at 7 p.m. in their first home game of the season. Sanford beat the Bogeys 10-1 on Saturday to begin the season.