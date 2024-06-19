Spinners end skid with win over Ospreys

Jun. 18—After winning their first three games of the season with ease, the Sanford Spinners came into Saturday's home game with the Jacksonville Ospreys having not tasted victory for 10 days, and not at all in front of the home folks at Tramway Park.

However, the Spinners brought that slump to an end and scored a home win for the first time in 2024, using two runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh to pull away from the visiting Ospreys. The 11-8 Sanford win snapped a five-game losing streak for the team and prevented the team from being buried early in a very competitive Southeastern Division of the Old North State League.

The Spinners (4-5, 2-5 Southeastern) took the lead for good in the sixth inning, when Christian Grino, Drew Berenyi, and Reese Ashworth had consecutive singles off pitcher Noah Gagol. Ashworth's hit, a hard ground single into left field, drove in Grino for a 7-6 lead. Berenyi then stole third base and came in to score on a Kaden Ethier sacrifice fly.

The Ospreys got one of those runs back in the top of the seventh, but their pitching and defense both faltered when the Spinners batted again. Jackson Shaner (Guilford) opened the inning by reaching on an error, and then Sanford loaded the bases on back-to-back walks from Carter Vester and Cash Riley. The next batter popped out, but then Grino looked at two balls before wearing the third as Shaner came in to score. Vester scored when the Jacksonville first baseman booted a grounder from Berenyi, and Riley made it 11-7 when he scored on a ground ball by Ethier.

From there, the Spinners had a four-run cushion and six outs to secure the win. Nash Parsons came in to pitch the eighth and allowed three straight Ospreys to reach with one out. But with a run in and two on base, shortstop Brady Byler grabbed a grounder, tagged second base and turned two by firing to Levi Baker at first to end the inning.

Bobby Osburn (UNC-Pembroke) allowed two singles to the Ospreys in pitching the ninth, but got the final two outs to end the game.

Sanford was outhit 10-8 in the game, but capitalized on shaky command from three different Jacksonville pitchers to draw a dozen walks in addition to two hit batsmen. The Spinners used their usual approach and this was completely a bullpen game, with seven different pitchers appearing. Austin Renn was awarded the win for two scoreless innings in which he allowed just one hit. Osburn and Logan Mize (Apprentice School) each tossed a single scoreless inning, while Nick Pope (Lee Senior/Southeastern CC) and Jack Litt (Catawba Valley CC) allowed no earned runs.

The Ospreys took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to two errors behind Litt, but the Spinners responded immediately. Riley led off with a full-count walk and then Byler singled. Both runners ended up scoring thanks to two wild pitches thrown with BJ Brown at the plate. Brown then walked, moved up twice on outs, and scored on a two-out wild pitch to tie the score.

Jacksonville went back up 4-3 in the second and extended it to 6-3 in the top of the third, but the Spinners answered in their half of that inning, netting three runs on an RBI single by Ethier that scored Berenyi, Ashworth walking and scoring on a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly from David Ruth that plated Ethier.

No one from the Spinners had more than one hit, but Riley reached base four times on a hit and three walks, and Vester did so three times, on two walks and a hit. Ethier drove in three runs, while Riley and Berenyi scored two each.

The Spinners travel to play the Brunswick Surfin' Turfs tonight and return home for a rematch against the Ospreys Wednesday night.