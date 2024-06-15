Spinners come up short in slugfest

Jun. 14—Looking at the final score, one might be forgiven if they thought the Hope Mills Rockfish and the Sanford Spinners were a pair of summer football league teams that didn't have kickers.

But no, it was a baseball slugfest between the two teams in Old North State League action Wednesday night at Hope Mills Municipal Park, with the ONSL newcomer Rockfish taking down the visiting Spinners 18-12.

The Spinners, who have lost four in a row since starting the season 3-0, tried to get their season back on track in a Thursday night home game against the Brunswick Surfin' Turfs, while the Rockfish improved to 8-4 on the season heading into a non-league home game against the Carolina Yankees on Thursday.

The Spinners (3-4) were doomed by an inability to stop the Hope Mills attack in the early innings. The Rockfish scored all of their 18 runs in the first six innings, and while the Spinners had plenty of offense of their own, it wasn't enough. The hijinks with the bats petered out after the bottom of the sixth, and no one else scored until the top of the ninth, when Sanford mounted a three-run rally sparked by a triple from Lee Senior product BJ Brown. However, it was too little, too late.

Sanford took a 4-0 lead right out of the gate, but trailed 12-4 by the time it scored again in the fourth inning. Hope Mills scored three in the bottom of the first and then took a commanding lead with eight runs in the second inning. A four-spot in the fourth made it 16-6 and the Spinners found themselves just trying to avoid being run-ruled.

The Spinners committed five errors and used six pitchers in an attempt to stymie the Rockfish attack. The only one who was not scored on was Brady Byler, who pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth inning. Byler allowed the Spinners to go the distance, but the team was unable to generate any additional offense of its own until the ninth.

The first inning was promising for the Spinners, highlighted by a two-run single from ONSL veteran Aaron Kimbel to make the score 3-0. David Ruth (University of San Diego) singled to make it 4-0 with two on and one out, but then the next man hit into an inning-ending double play.

The Rockfish got three of those runs back in its half of the first, and then the second inning debacle occurred. The first five Hope Mills batters all reached before an out was recorded. Then three more reached, followed by back-to-back errors on what should have been the second and third outs of the inning. The Spinners were able to get out of it without any further damage, but were now down 11-4.

Cade Martinez singled in the fourth to drive in Landon Jones and Will Newton to make it 12-6.

Brown, who entered midway through the game, had an RBI double in the sixth inning that reduced the gap to 17-9 at that point. With one out in the ninth, he tripled into right field, and Pierce Bouwman was hit by a pitch with two out. Logan Reddemann (University of San Diego) doubled to drive them both in, and then Reddemann scored on a Newton single. However, the next batter flew out to end the game.

Martinez went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI, while Brown was 2-for-3 with two extra-base hits. He scored once and drove in a run. Reese Ashworth (LSU-Eunice) drove in three runs and Kimbel drove in two, as did Reddemann. Newton reached base three times and scored three runs.

After playing Brunswick on Thursday night, the Spinners will host the Jacksonville Ospreys on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at Tramway Park.