Spieth: Opening round was not fun after early error

Jordan Spieth lamented his decision to chase a poor first hole at the U.S. Open, as he joined playing partners Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson well down the leaderboard on a disastrous first day.

High winds made for difficult conditions at Shinnecock Hills, but Spieth's start was still as spectacular as it was unexpected, the 2015 champion following up a bogey at his first hole with a triple at his second.

And Spieth went on to card an eight-over 78, the tone set at that early stage as he tried too hard to make amends for the initial error.

The world number four later acknowledged his mistake, though, as McIlroy (10 over), Mickelson (seven over) and Jason Day (nine over) declined the opportunity to speak to the media.

"It was just blah. It was not fun. I'm not happy with my score at all," Spieth said.

"If I'm upset with anything it is with the decision I made on that bunker shot. I was trying too hard to get the stroke back that I lost on the previous hole. All in all, I ended up making six there.

"So I was four over through two and trying to figure out how to shoot four over on the day.

"I thought that if I could shoot even [par] on the back and get in at four over I would be very much in the golf tournament. Then I went to six and got it back to five with the birdie on the fifth. Even par from there would have been good.

"But I caught a couple of tough breaks. I didn't hit the ball very well either, compared to the rest of the week. I've been striking it beautifully, but I got a little off in the wind today."