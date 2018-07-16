Spieth hopes Open isn't ruined by weather

Carnoustie (United Kingdom) (AFP) - Jordan Spieth hopes his bid to become the first golfer to retain The Open title in a decade will not be determined by Carnoustie's fickle weather that can crush hopes in a single afternoon.

The 24-year-old American -- who if successful would emulate Irishman Padraig Harrington's back to back wins in 2007/08 -- told a press conference that whilst he loved links golf the downside was the weather could adversely affect one half of the field.

"Hopefully we get a pretty even draw (with the weather)," said Spieth.

"That's the one thing the Open can bring, you can eliminate half the field with one afternoon of bad weather which is disappointing if you are on the wrong side."

Spieth, who has not won a tournament since lifting the Claret Jug last year, admitted he had yet to get out on the course which last hosted The Open in 2007 but said he had been told days of sun could be a real benefit for long hitters.

"I haven't played one hole yet," Spieth said.

"I talked to a couple of my friends and they said it's extremely baked out. Michael (Greller, his caddy) said you might wear out your four or five irons off the tee, a couple of longer hitters might take driver more because I don't think the rough is that bad."

Spieth, who came from way off the pace to take third at The Masters this year, said the challenge of links golf attracted him.

"Absolutely. I love links golf, I very much enjoy coming over here," said Spieth.

"The firmest might have been the Open at Muirfield [in 2013], the weather was perfect that week and it baked out but there wasn't much wind," added the three-time major winner, who is only missing the PGA Championship to complete his collection.