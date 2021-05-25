Spieth favored as Tour returns to Colonial

Will Gray
·2 min read
Jordan Spieth is back in the Lone Star State, and oddsmakers have taken notice.

Spieth headlines the field this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, one week after his bid for the final leg of the career Grand Slam ended with a T-30 finish at Kiawah Island. Spieth has a remarkable record at historic Colonial Country Club, highlighted by a victory here in 2016 and runner-ups in both 2015 and 2017. He already notched a drought-breaking win in his home state earlier this year at the Valero Texas Open, and it's no surprise to see oddsmakers at PointsBet Sportsbook open him as a +1000 betting favorite in Fort Worth.

Close behind him are a pair of major winners, with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa next on the board at +1200 and +1400, respectively. Thomas finished T-10 in his Colonial debut last year, while Morikawa missed a short putt in a playoff to hand the trophy over to Daniel Berger. The defending champ is slotted among a group of players at +2200, while now six-time major champ Phil Mickelson is listed at +6600 after shocking the PGA Championship field as a triple-digit long shot a week ago on the Ocean Course.

Here's a look at some of the notable odds at Colonial, as players look to successfully navigate the Horrible Horseshoe on one of the more recognizable courses on Tour:

Odds to win Charles Schwab Challenge (via PointsBet)

+1000: Jordan Spieth

+1200: Justin Thomas

+1400: Collin Morikawa

+2000: Abraham Ancer

+2200: Daniel Berger, Corey Conners, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau

+2500: Joaquin Niemann, Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler

+3000: Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

+3300: Brian Harman

+4000: Charley Hoffman, Gary Woodland

+5000: Billy Horschel, Emiliano Grillo, Chris Kirk, Jason Kokrak

+6000: Kevin Na, Kevin Streelman, Ryan Palmer

+6600: Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Tringale, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Matt Wallace, Si Woo Kim

+8000: Branden Grace, Harold Varner III, Matt Jones, Matt Kuchar

+10000: Brendon Todd, Carlos Ortiz, Harry Higgs, Ian Poulter, Joel Dahmen, Kevin Kisner, Lee Westwood, Lucas Glover, Patton Kizzire, Russell Knox, Talor Gooch

+12500: Cameron Davis, C.T. Pan, Doug Ghim, Jhonattan Vegas, Keith Mitchell, Peter Uihlein, Scott Stallings

+15000: Camilo Villegas, Doc Redman, Dylan Frittelli, J.T. Poston, Kyle Stanley, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes, Matthew NeSmith, Maverick McNealy, Richy Werenski, Sebastian Munoz, Rory Sabbatini, Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Troy Merritt, Zach Johnson

+20000: Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk, Andrew Putnam, Cameron Champ, Joseph Bramlett, Pat Perez, Michael Thompson, Patrick Rodgers, Scott Piercy, Wyndham Clark

