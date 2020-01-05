Jordan Spieth’s 2020 debut will be slightly delayed.

Spieth was listed in the field for next week’s Sony Open, but he withdrew over the weekend. His manager said in an email Sunday that Spieth has been battling a cold and didn’t want his condition to worsen during the long flight from Dallas to Honolulu.

Spieth will instead begin his year at the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 23. He tied for 35th there last year, his first appearance at Torrey Pines since 2015.

Now ranked 44th in the world, Spieth has already made three starts this season, with a tie for eighth at the CJ Cup and two other finishes outside the top 40. His last appearance came at the Hero World Challenge, where he finished 16th in the 18-man field.