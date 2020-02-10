Spieth (67) caps Pebble with complete, potentially momentum-igniting effort

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth enjoyed the kind of day that can ignite momentum.

With a 5-under-par 67, he tied for ninth Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It was more than the day’s low round. It was a day when just about every element of his game was better than everyone else’s.

He was first in strokes gained: tee-to-green, first in strokes gained: approach, first in strokes gained: around the green, first in strokes gained: total and first in scrambling.

Coming off last week’s missed cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, there was satisfaction in the completeness of the effort.

The finish is projected to move him to No. 49 in the Official World Golf Ranking and earn him a spot at the WGC-Mexico Championship in two weeks.

“It was pretty solid the whole day,” Spieth said. “I didn't do anything overly special. I hit fairways like I have been. I hit greens like I have been and got a couple in there pretty close.”

Spieth was pleased with how he responded after missing birdie chances inside 10 feet at the first and second holes.

“Went to No. 3 and just knocked it right in,” Spieth said. “So, tried to kind of keep my head up, even when it looked like it could kind of get away from me.”

Spieth said it’s confirmation of what he has been working on.

“This is what I've been seeing,” he said.