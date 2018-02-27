Spielman seems to admit that Bridgewater will be a free agent

The NFL says that no decision has been made regarding the contractual status of Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. A recent comment from Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman seems to suggest otherwise.

“We’ve had – fortunately and unfortunately – we have three very good quarterbacks, but all of them are out of contract, so we’re going to have to make a decision,” Spielman told the team’s official website regarding the looming quarterback decision. “And that time is going to come relatively shortly, and we’re working through that process right now.”

It’s possible Spielman simply opted not to delve into the inherently sticky situation involving Bridgewater and his potentially tolled contract, given the hard feelings that a hard line by the team could create with Bridgewater and other Vikings players. Spielman has said in the past that the tolling, or not, of Bridgewater’s contract falls within the province of the league.

Still, some could regard Spielman’s comment as an indication that, even though the league says no decision has been made, the league doesn’t intend to pick a fight that it could lose on the question of whether Bridgewater properly was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list to start the 2017 regular season.