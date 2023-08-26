The Spiderwick Chronicles not going ahead at Disney+

Paramount

Disney+ will no longer be bringing its subscribers The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Featuring True Romance's Christian Slater as Mulgarath the ogre and Shazam's Jack Dylan Grazer as Thimbletack, the fantasy children's book adaptation has emerged as yet another victim of the streaming service's content rethink, which began with the notable removals of Willow and The Mighty Ducks from its library in May.

With the full eight episodes already in the can, Deadline reports that Paramount Television Studios is now shopping Spiderwick to potential buyers.

Paramount

Related: Disney+ cancels Doogie Kameãloha, MD after two seasons

"We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation," Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said in a statement.

"As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms, and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion."

Just like it did with Lucifer, Designated Survivor, Manifest and Glamorous in previous years, will Netflix decide to pay up and keep the Spiderwick dream alive?

Digital Spy has contacted Disney for comment.

Paramount

Related: Has Disney Plus stopped free trials in the UK in 2023?

Based on the bestselling book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, Spiderwick is a coming-of-age tale with a gothic twist.

Having upped sticks to a raggedy ancestral home in Michigan – The Spiderwick Estate – with their mother and sister, twins Jared and Simon Grace find themselves thrust into a parallel world.

Hollywood previously had a crack in 2008, with Bates Motel actor Freddie Highmore playing the twin roles opposite The Mandalorian's Nick Nolte, Only Murders in the Building's Martin Short, Hellboy's Ron Perlman, andSeth Rogen.

You Might Also Like