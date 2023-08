Spider lightning lit up the sky in Keyser, West Virginia, on Saturday, August 12, as the National Weather Service warned of severe storms in the area.

This footage was captured by Tyler Metcalf, who said he filmed it from a parking lot near the Potomac Heights Apartment complex in Keyser on Saturday night.

The NWS warned thunderstorms could bring strong winds and hail to the area on Saturday. Credit: Tyler Metcalf via Storyful