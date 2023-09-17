Spicy roast squash, onions and butter beans recipe

Cut the squash into large chunks and place in a cast-iron pan or casserole dish with the quartered onions, whole peeled garlic cloves, butter beans, red peppers and rapeseed oil. Toss well to mix and then cook in the oven for 15 minutes.

Lift out the pan, stir through the curry powder and then return to the oven. Cook for 15 minutes, stirring halfway through, until the vegetables are starting to soften.