How spicy would a 12-team CFP be this season?
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz takes a look at what we’re missing by not having a 12-team College Football Playoff field this season.
There are eight contenders still vying for the College Football Playoff. What happens if each of them has one loss?
Last year's College Football Playoff selection was relatively straightforward. This year might be chaos.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap NFL Week 11 and get ahead of the biggest storylines to come out of a bizarre Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the bigger outcomes, including the Broncos crawling out of the grave and putting the league on notice against the Vikings, the Lions proving to us all that these aren't your grandpa's Detroit Lions (and the Bears choking historically), the Browns continuing to pull out ugly wins and the Jets once again falling short because of lackluster quarterback play (the Zach Wilson era might be over). Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their instant takeaways. They address whether or not Brandon Staley should still have a job, the wheels falling off in Tennessee, the Raiders keeping it close and more before they finish off the show with a preview of Monday night's huge matchup between the two best teams in the NFL in the Chiefs and Eagles.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get you ready for the weekend by attempting to sell each other on their hottest NFL takes. Fitz and Frank go back and forth as they debate the Cowboys, Dolphins, Seahawks, Brian Daboll and the Giants, MVP candidates, who will get the 1 seed and more. Next, Fitz is joined by Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson to discuss the Lions' amazing 2023 season, playing on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell and much more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to give his front office perspective on some of the news of the week, including whether he would play Kyler Murray if he were the Cardinals, Joe Burrow's potential MVP candidacy, the Miami Dolphins defense and the Giants' disastrous quarterback situation.
The CFP has found its new director and it's a bit of a stunner.
The Sun Bowl, Duke's Mayo Bowl and Pinstripe Bowl all wanted the Irish to play in their games.
The final year of the four-team College Football Playoff delivered the most controversial decision yet: 13-0 Florida State won't get a shot at a national title.
If we take note of what the criteria actually is — which coach's team exceeded expectations most, not who's the flat-out best coach — then it's hard to argue Shane Steichen's body of work.
The A's, Royals and Rockies have the best odds to land the top pick in next year's MLB Draft.
Week 13 offered some signature performances, provided clarity for some teams and confusion for others. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game to provide their instant fantasy analysis and reaction to all the Sunday action in Week 13.
The Jaguars are big favorites against the shorthanded Bengals.
Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns before leaving Sunday's game.
We have kind of a cosmic gumbo: the NBA’s two most decorated bluebloods alongside three franchises that have never won a title; four top-10 offenses and three top-10 defenses; five members of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team and eight members of the 2022-23 All-NBA team; and a Zion in a pear tree.
Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss out on the four-team playoff.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
According to ESPN, nearly 50% more people watched Washington's win over Oregon.
Five teams have legitimate cases. Only four teams will get a berth.
Ultimately, the committee cited the criteria that allows it to factor in injuries when deciding the playoff field.