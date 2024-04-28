Spicer, Owusu help Toronto rally to beat Orlando City 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Spicer and Prince Owusu scored in the closing minutes to help Toronto FC rally from an early deficit to beat Orlando City 2-1 Saturday night.

Owusu headed home an arcing cross played by Federico Bernardeschi to give Toronto (5-4-1) its first lead of the game in the 90th minute.

Toronto, which beat the New England Revolution 1-0 last time out, has won back-to-back games following a three-game losing streak.

Facundo Torres played a cross to a charging Duncan McGuire for a one-touch finish from point-blank range to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute.

Tyrese Spicer scored his second MLS goal when he played a header, off a cross by Kobe Franklin, that bounced off the ground as slipped inside the back post to make it 1-1 in the 87th.

Orlando City (2-4-3) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

