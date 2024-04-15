SPHL Semifinals Series between Roanoke and Huntsville is set

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The schedule for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and the Huntsville Havoc is set. For the Dawgs, this is the 4th straight season they are in the league semifinals.

#3 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. #5 Huntsville Havoc

Game 1 – Wednesday, April 17 @ Huntsville (at Ice Sports Center) – 7:30 pm(Central)

Game 2 – Friday, April 19 @ Roanoke – 7:05 pm

Game 3 – Saturday, April 20 @ Roanoke – 7:05 pm (if necessary)

