Saskatchewan senior teams duke it out in wild penalty box brawl

From penalty-box punches to player-fan fisticufs, this Saskatchewan senior league brawl had a little something for everyone.

There is nothing like a good old fashioned Saskatchewan hockey brawl, and there was an absolute doozy earlier this week.

A playoff game in the Saskatchewan Prairie Hockey League between the Maymont Settlers and the Battleford Beaver Blues — what a couple of classic Senior A team names — came to blows after one squad had enough.

Just some good old fashion Saskatchewan Prairie Hockey League (real SPHL) playoff action between the Maymont Settlers and Battleford Beaver Blues… pic.twitter.com/4NuEdUeohF — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) February 15, 2022

From the footage seemingly shot on Snapchat from the stands above the penalty boxes, two players had to be separated, with one of the Settlers players just absolutely feeding a Beaver Blue some fists inside the box. The Battleford players then came to their teammate’s rescue, jumping into the sin bin to partake in the festivities.

After the violence spilled onto the ice, with the exception of a crowd still in the penalty box trying to separate some players, the officials seemed to have cooled off some heads.

So what started this arena-touring brawl? According to another video that shows the beginning of this altercation, a Settlers player was seemingly sick and tired of allegedly playing the third game of the playoff series with just nine available skaters after Battleford beat them handedly in the first two games, scoring 26 goals in total. The Maymont player then decided to push back after some major trash talk from the Beaver Blues, and this heater of a brawl ensued.

Based on just seconds of footage, some of those players have definitely seen their fair share of hockey scraps and bar fights in the prairies.

Battleford ended up taking Game 3 by a score of 6-2, sweeping the first-round series. Will they be known as the SPHL’s version of the Broad Street Bullies? Punching their way to a championship? We will have to wait and see how they perform in the second round against the Turtleford Tigers.

