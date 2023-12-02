Advertisement

SPFL: Eight matches off, including Livingston v Ross County

A general view of the netting of a goal on a football pitch amidst cold temperatures
Temperatures have dropped across Scotland in recent days

Eight of Saturday's SPFL matches have been postponed because of snow and freezing temperatures, including Livingston v Ross County in the Premiership.

Dunfermline v Queen's Park, Kelty Hearts v Edinburgh City, Alloa Athletic v Annan Athletic and Elgin City v Clyde have also been called off after three games were cancelled on Friday.

Pitch inspections are planned at Falkirk, East Fife and Stenhousemuir, with the match at Forfar getting the go-ahead.

Matches off

Scottish Premiership

  • Livingston v Ross County

Championship

  • Ayr United v Arbroath

  • Dunfermline Athletic v Queen's Park

  • Greenock Morton v Dundee United

League 1

  • Alloa Athletic v Annan Athletic

  • Kelty Hearts v Edinburgh City

  • Stirling Albion v Montrose

League 2

  • Elgin City v Clyde