SPFL: Eight matches off, including Livingston v Ross County

Temperatures have dropped across Scotland in recent days

Eight of Saturday's SPFL matches have been postponed because of snow and freezing temperatures, including Livingston v Ross County in the Premiership.

Dunfermline v Queen's Park, Kelty Hearts v Edinburgh City, Alloa Athletic v Annan Athletic and Elgin City v Clyde have also been called off after three games were cancelled on Friday.

Pitch inspections are planned at Falkirk, East Fife and Stenhousemuir, with the match at Forfar getting the go-ahead.

Matches off

Scottish Premiership

Livingston v Ross County

Championship

Ayr United v Arbroath

Dunfermline Athletic v Queen's Park

Greenock Morton v Dundee United

League 1

Alloa Athletic v Annan Athletic

Kelty Hearts v Edinburgh City

Stirling Albion v Montrose

League 2