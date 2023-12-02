SPFL: Eight matches off, including Livingston v Ross County
Eight of Saturday's SPFL matches have been postponed because of snow and freezing temperatures, including Livingston v Ross County in the Premiership.
Dunfermline v Queen's Park, Kelty Hearts v Edinburgh City, Alloa Athletic v Annan Athletic and Elgin City v Clyde have also been called off after three games were cancelled on Friday.
Pitch inspections are planned at Falkirk, East Fife and Stenhousemuir, with the match at Forfar getting the go-ahead.
Matches off
Scottish Premiership
Livingston v Ross County
Championship
Ayr United v Arbroath
Dunfermline Athletic v Queen's Park
Greenock Morton v Dundee United
League 1
Alloa Athletic v Annan Athletic
Kelty Hearts v Edinburgh City
Stirling Albion v Montrose
League 2
Elgin City v Clyde