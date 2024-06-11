SPFL board elected for 2024-25 season

Representatives from Celtic, Hibernian and Ross County feature on the SPFL board for the 2024-25 season.

County director James MacDonald, Hibs non-executive chairman Malcolm McPherson and Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson make up the Premiership contingent.

Paul Hetherington (Airdrieonians) and Graeme Mathie (Ayr United) will represent the Championship, while Andrew Allan (Alloa Athletic) and Allan Maitland (Clyde) have been elected for League 1 and 2.

In a statement, the SPFL say clubs also "voted unanimously" to approve a recommendation that a new Ifab protocol for permanent concussion substitutes is used across all SPFL competitions.

"Each team will be allowed one concussion substitute per match in addition to the normal number of substitutes and substitution opportunities," they say.

"If that concussion substitute is used, the other team is allowed an additional substitute."